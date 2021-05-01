After A 0.84% Rise In The Last Week, Does Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)’s traded shares were 428,767, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.82, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.63% or -$0.38. The 52-week high for the HLIT share is $8.57, that puts it down -9.59% from that peak though still a striking +42.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.5. The company’s market capitalization is $788.62 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 739.23 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 637.02 Million shares over the past three months.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. HLIT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT): Trading Information

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) registered a -4.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.1% in intraday trading to $8.24- this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.84%, and it has moved by -0.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.82%. The short interest in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) is 9.5 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.07, which implies an increase of 15.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.5 and $11 respectively. As a result, HLIT is trading at a discount of 40.66% off the target high and -4.09% off the low.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Harmonic Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) shares have gone up +26.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 257.14% against 8.9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 130% this quarter and then jump 183.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $102.21 Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $110.63 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $78.42 Million and $69.93 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 30.3% and then jump by 58.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -11%. While earnings are projected to return -356.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 19.4% per annum.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)’s Biggest Investors

Harmonic Inc. insiders own 3% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.88%, with the float percentage being 92.66%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 201 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 16.63 Million shares (or 16.49% of all shares), a total value of $122.89 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.28 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 15.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $112.94 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 10,994,490 shares. This amounts to just over 10.9 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $81.25 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.72 Million, or about 6.67% of the stock, which is worth about $52.7 Million.