After A 0.18% Rise In The Last Week, Does Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)’s traded shares were 527,581, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.52% or $0.59. The 52-week high for the EKSO share is $14.98, that puts it down -162.35% from that peak though still a striking +54.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.6. The company’s market capitalization is $71.95 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 133.78 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 418.72 Million shares over the past three months.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. EKSO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.24.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO): Trading Information

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO) registered a 11.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.03% in intraday trading to $5.95- this Tuesday, Apr 27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.18%, and it has moved by -3.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -6.85%. The short interest in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) is 286.23 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11, which implies an increase of 92.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11 and $11 respectively. As a result, EKSO is trading at a discount of 92.64% off the target high and 92.64% off the low.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO) shares have gone up +37.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 56.56% against 22.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 87.2% this quarter and then fall -180% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 63.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.3 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.7 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.26 Million and $2.9 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 45.8% and then jump by 27.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 38.4%. While earnings are projected to return 12.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)’s Biggest Investors

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. insiders own 7.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.84%, with the float percentage being 10.67%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 37 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 117.93 Thousand shares (or 0.94% of all shares), a total value of $722.9 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 80.65 Thousand shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $494.35 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 72,357 shares. This amounts to just over 0.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $443.55 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 44Thousand, or about 0.35% of the stock, which is worth about $269.71 Thousand.