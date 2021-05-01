1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM): Can A Stock That’s Down -0.032% YTD Still Be Considered In Win Territory?

During the last session, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s traded shares were 563,059, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $43.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.09% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the ONEM share is $59.82, that puts it down -37.49% from that peak though still a striking +59.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.66. The company’s market capitalization is $5.97 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 749.52 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.47 Million shares over the past three months.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. ONEM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM): Trading Information

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM) registered a 0.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.27% in intraday trading to $44.98 this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.04%, and it has moved by 14.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.32%. The short interest in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) is 10.65 Million shares and it means that shorts have 7.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $55, which implies an increase of 26.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $48 and $64 respectively. As a result, ONEM is trading at a discount of 47.09% off the target high and 10.32% off the low.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM) shares have gone up +48.8% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.67% against 10.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 62.5% this quarter and then jump 37.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $116.15 Million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $117Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $78.76 Million and $78Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 47.5% and then jump by 50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -74.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s Biggest Investors

1Life Healthcare, Inc. insiders own 5.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.92%, with the float percentage being 101.14%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 297 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 19.56 Million shares (or 14.25% of all shares), a total value of $853.67 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.61 Million shares, is of Carlyle Group Inc.’s that is approximately 9.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $594.19 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM) shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund owns about 4,078,663 shares. This amounts to just over 2.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $193.78 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.24 Million, or about 1.63% of the stock, which is worth about $97.92 Million.