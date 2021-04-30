ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s traded shares were 1,263,882, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.45, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.71% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the ZIOP share is $5.95, that puts it down -72.46% from that peak though still a striking +40.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.06. The company’s market capitalization is $742.46 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.56 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.96 Million shares over the past three months.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. ZIOP has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP): Trading Information

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP) registered a -1.71% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.74% in intraday trading to $3.66- this Tuesday, Apr 27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.99%, and it has moved by 1.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 36.9%. The short interest in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) is 39.02 Million shares and it means that shorts have 13.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.72, which implies an increase of 65.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.33 and $7.5 respectively. As a result, ZIOP is trading at a discount of 117.39% off the target high and -3.48% off the low.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.8%. While earnings are projected to return 45.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s Biggest Investors

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. insiders own 9.6% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.13%, with the float percentage being 63.19%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 220 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 18.56 Million shares (or 8.62% of all shares), a total value of $46.77 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.97 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $40.24 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP) shares are Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust owns about 9,200,000 shares. This amounts to just over 4.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33.12 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.95 Million, or about 3.69% of the stock, which is worth about $28.62 Million.