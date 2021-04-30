What Will TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Be Like After It Drops -27.65% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s traded shares were 732,914, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $44.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.32% or $1.43. The 52-week high for the TGTX share is $56.74, that puts it down -27.65% from that peak though still a striking +75.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.83. The company’s market capitalization is $6.31 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.54 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.48 Million shares over the past three months.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. TGTX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.49.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX): Trading Information

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) registered a 3.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.1% in intraday trading to $45.20 this Friday, Apr 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.34%, and it has moved by -2.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.94%. The short interest in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) is 11.17 Million shares and it means that shorts have 7.55 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $73.38, which implies an increase of 65.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50 and $91 respectively. As a result, TGTX is trading at a discount of 104.72% off the target high and 12.49% off the low.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that TG Therapeutics, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) shares have gone up +64.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.7% against 15.3%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -2.1% this quarter and then jump 8.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21821.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $650Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.77 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $38Million and $38Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1610.5% and then jump by 9821.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -11.9%. While earnings are projected to return -23.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s Biggest Investors

TG Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 6.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.01%, with the float percentage being 81.66%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 350 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 14.83 Million shares (or 10.55% of all shares), a total value of $771.31 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.97 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.8% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $570.7 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 3,603,010 shares. This amounts to just over 2.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $173.92 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.51 Million, or about 2.5% of the stock, which is worth about $182.71 Million.