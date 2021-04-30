What Will RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Be Like After It Drops -29.57% From Its Highs?

During the last session, RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)’s traded shares were 12,775,628, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.45% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the RIBT share is $1.49, that puts it down -29.57% from that peak though still a striking +67.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.37. The company’s market capitalization is $52.27 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 168.68 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 812.06 Million shares over the past three months.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. RIBT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT): Trading Information

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) registered a -9.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 37.16% in intraday trading to $1.83 this Tuesday, Apr 27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 31.88%, and it has moved by 16.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 88.52%. The short interest in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) is 92.71 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.5, which implies an increase of 30.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.5 and $1.5 respectively. As a result, RIBT is trading at a discount of 30.43% off the target high and 30.43% off the low.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that RiceBran Technologies has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) shares have gone up +88.52% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 80% this quarter and then jump 85.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.47 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.25 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.9 Million and $5.16 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 43.5% and then jump by 59.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.5%. While earnings are projected to return 32.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 40% per annum.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)’s Biggest Investors

RiceBran Technologies insiders own 5.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.05%, with the float percentage being 46.75%. CONTINENTAL GRAIN COMPANY is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.65 Million shares (or 23.54% of all shares), a total value of $6.5 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.9 Million shares, is of Roumell Asset Management LLC’s that is approximately 8.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.38 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) shares are Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd owns about 3,661,188 shares. This amounts to just over 8.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.52 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 560.46 Thousand, or about 1.24% of the stock, which is worth about $341.88 Thousand.