Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s traded shares were 26,849,010, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $46.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.57% or $1.16. The 52-week high for the WFC share is $46.39, that puts it down -0.32% from that peak though still a striking +55.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.76. The company’s market capitalization is $191.49 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 30.77 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 36.47 Million shares over the past three months.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. WFC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.9.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC): Trading Information

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) registered a 2.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.32% in intraday trading to $46.39 this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.29%, and it has moved by 20.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 53.21%. The short interest in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is 47.71 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $47.56, which implies an increase of 2.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40 and $65 respectively. As a result, WFC is trading at a discount of 40.57% off the target high and -13.49% off the low.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Wells Fargo & Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) shares have gone up +111.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 790.24% against 37.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 236.4% this quarter and then jump 128.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -1.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17.77 Billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $17.97 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $17.84 Billion and $17.97 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -0.4% and then fell by 0% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -36.9%. While earnings are projected to return -89.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

WFC Dividend Yield

Wells Fargo & Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 14, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Wells Fargo & Company is 0.4, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.89 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s Biggest Investors

Wells Fargo & Company insiders own 0.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.08%, with the float percentage being 71.14%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2213 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 316.37 Million shares (or 7.65% of all shares), a total value of $9.55 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 283.86 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $8.57 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 111,000,000 shares. This amounts to just over 2.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.34 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 87.37 Million, or about 2.11% of the stock, which is worth about $2.64 Billion.