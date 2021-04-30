VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Rose 30.64% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rise 14.57% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the recent session, VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s traded shares were 1,843,734, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.73, reflecting an intraday loss of 0% or $0. The 52-week high for the VEON share is $1.9, that puts it down -9.83% from that peak though still a striking +30.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.2. The company’s market capitalization is $3.03 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.45 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.61 Million shares over the past three months.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. VEON has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.97, which implies an increase of 13.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.6 and $2.4 respectively. As a result, VEON is trading at a discount of 38.73% off the target high and -7.51% off the low.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that VEON Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. VEON Ltd. (VEON) shares have gone up +36.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 270% against 3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 80% this quarter and then jump 22.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.06 Billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.14 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.89 Billion and $1.99 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9% and then jump by 7.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.6%. While earnings are projected to return -156.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s Biggest Investors

VEON Ltd. insiders own 56.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.01%, with the float percentage being 57.05%. Exor Investments (UK) LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 148 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 66.35 Million shares (or 3.78% of all shares), a total value of $100.19 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 48.12 Million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 2.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $72.66 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VEON Ltd. (VEON) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Russia ETF and Hartford International Value Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Russia ETF owns about 8,943,334 shares. This amounts to just over 0.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.83 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.84 Million, or about 0.16% of the stock, which is worth about $4.58 Million.