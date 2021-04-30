United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)’s traded shares were 2,376,769, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $201.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.88% or -$1.8. The 52-week high for the UPS share is $203.74, that puts it down -0.9% from that peak though still a striking +56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $88.85. The company’s market capitalization is $177.13 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.1 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.67 Million shares over the past three months.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. UPS has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.77.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): Trading Information

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) registered a -0.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.12% in intraday trading to $204.5 this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.99%, and it has moved by 19.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.08%. The short interest in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is 9.97 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $214.14, which implies an increase of 6.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $120 and $261 respectively. As a result, UPS is trading at a discount of 29.26% off the target high and -40.57% off the low.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that United Parcel Service, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) shares have gone up +19.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.3% against -8.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 30% this quarter and then jump 16.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -22%. While earnings are projected to return -69.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.06% per annum.

UPS Dividend Yield

United Parcel Service, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 27, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for United Parcel Service, Inc. is 4.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 2 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.07%.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)’s Biggest Investors

United Parcel Service, Inc. insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.75%, with the float percentage being 68.76%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2443 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 57.63 Million shares (or 8% of all shares), a total value of $9.71 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 52.34 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $8.81 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 20,124,663 shares. This amounts to just over 2.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.39 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.33 Million, or about 1.99% of the stock, which is worth about $2.41 Billion.