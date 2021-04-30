Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)’s traded shares were 1,967,870, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.6, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.47% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the TBA share is $13.19, that puts it down -24.43% from that peak though still a striking +5.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.03. The company’s market capitalization is $1.36 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 966.38 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.77 Million shares over the past three months.

Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)’s Biggest Investors

Thoma Bravo Advantage insiders own 24.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.4%, with the float percentage being 12.42%. Deltec Asset Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 159.48 Thousand shares (or 0.16% of all shares), a total value of $1.67 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 75.04 Thousand shares, is of Narwhal Capital Management’s that is approximately 0.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $784.16 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA) shares are Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fd and Putnam Fds Tr-Putnam Multi Cap Core Fd. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fd owns about 4,556,100 shares. This amounts to just over 4.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $53.26 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 821.49 Thousand, or about 0.8% of the stock, which is worth about $9.81 Million.