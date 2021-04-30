The Future Belongs To Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the recent session, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)’s traded shares were 2,996,204, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.91. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $117.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.22% or -$1.45. The 52-week high for the TSM share is $142.2, that puts it down -20.87% from that peak though still a striking +59.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $47.72. The company’s market capitalization is $550.6 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.7 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 13.85 Million shares over the past three months.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. TSM has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 34 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 6 suggest Overweight, and 25 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM): Trading Information

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) registered a -1.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.33% in intraday trading to $121.6 this Tuesday, Apr 27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.88%, and it has moved by 2.2% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.85%. The short interest in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is 14.74 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $147.61, which implies an increase of 25.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $85 and $200 respectively. As a result, TSM is trading at a discount of 70% off the target high and -27.75% off the low.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) shares have gone up +37.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 20.06% against 20.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.7% this quarter and then jump 12.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.06 Billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.28 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $10.38 Billion and $12.14 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 25.7% and then jump by 17.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.1%. While earnings are projected to return 50% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.9% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

TSM Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is 1.75, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.47 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)’s Biggest Investors

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.93%, with the float percentage being 18.93%. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1771 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 48.29 Million shares (or 0.93% of all shares), a total value of $5.27 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 44.06 Million shares, is of Sanders Capital, Llc’s that is approximately 0.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $4.8 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) shares are American Balanced Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that American Balanced Fund owns about 29,760,100 shares. This amounts to just over 0.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.52 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19.51 Million, or about 0.38% of the stock, which is worth about $2.37 Billion.