The Future Belongs To New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the recent session, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s traded shares were 5,412,640, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.94. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.28% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the EDU share is $19.97, that puts it down -29.59% from that peak though still a striking +30.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.71. The company’s market capitalization is $26.14 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 21.55 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 13.96 Million shares over the past three months.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. EDU has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 34 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 29 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU): Trading Information

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) registered a -1.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.57% in intraday trading to $16.44 this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.6%, and it has moved by 8.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.33%. The short interest in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is 47.83 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.97, which implies an increase of 29.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.8 and $23.55 respectively. As a result, EDU is trading at a discount of 52.82% off the target high and 15.51% off the low.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) shares have jump down -7.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6.67% against 26.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.3% this quarter and then jump 36.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.13 Billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.43 Billion by the end of August 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $798.47 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 41.7%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.1%. While earnings are projected to return 73.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 28.2% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s Biggest Investors

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. insiders own 0.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.5%, with the float percentage being 80.61%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 778 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 75.36 Million shares (or 4.4% of all shares), a total value of $1.4 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 62.92 Million shares, is of Davis Selected Advisers, LP’s that is approximately 3.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.17 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) shares are Davis New York Venture Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Davis New York Venture Fund owns about 25,019,700 shares. This amounts to just over 1.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $419.08 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19.43 Million, or about 1.13% of the stock, which is worth about $325.5 Million.