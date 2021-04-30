The Future Belongs To 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s traded shares were 1,393,614, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.7% or -$1.6. The 52-week high for the QFIN share is $35.15, that puts it down -32.74% from that peak though still a striking +72.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.16. The company’s market capitalization is $4.04 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.84 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.4 Million shares over the past three months.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. QFIN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.79.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN): Trading Information

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) registered a -5.7% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.12% in intraday trading to $28.51 this Tuesday, Apr 27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.99%, and it has moved by 12.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 124.6%. The short interest in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) is 2.06 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.61 day(s) to cover.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that 360 DigiTech, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) shares have gone up +120.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 11.05% against 9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 229.2% this quarter and then jump 7.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.5% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 37.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s Biggest Investors

360 DigiTech, Inc. insiders own 9.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.25%, with the float percentage being 51.12%. FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 129 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 13.57 Million shares (or 10.7% of all shares), a total value of $160Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.51 Million shares, is of TT International Asset Management LTD’s that is approximately 9.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $147.55 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 1,429,124 shares. This amounts to just over 1.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.87 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.36 Million, or about 1.07% of the stock, which is worth about $23.68 Million.