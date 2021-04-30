Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Rose 42.53% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -7.48% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s traded shares were 33,682,671, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.8, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.32% or -$1. The 52-week high for the TME share is $32.25, that puts it down -81.18% from that peak though still a striking +42.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.23. The company’s market capitalization is $30.13 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 133.71 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 30.85 Million shares over the past three months.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. TME has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.08.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME): Trading Information

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) registered a -5.32% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.28% in intraday trading to $19.84 this Tuesday, Apr 27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.35%, and it has moved by -12.49% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -7.48%. The short interest in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) is 24.07 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.3, which implies an increase of 58.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.6 and $38 respectively. As a result, TME is trading at a discount of 113.48% off the target high and 4.49% off the low.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Tencent Music Entertainment Group has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) shares have gone up +18.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0% against 10.1%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -11.1% this quarter and then jump 20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.19 Billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.29 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $901.78 Million and $1.01 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 32.4% and then jump by 27.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 3.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 1.95% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s Biggest Investors

Tencent Music Entertainment Group insiders own 9.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.56%, with the float percentage being 78.19%. Credit Suisse Ag/ is the largest shareholder of the company, while 459 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 53.22 Million shares (or 6.37% of all shares), a total value of $1.02 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 48.11 Million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 5.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $925.68 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) shares are Virtus Opportunities Tr-Virtus Vontobel Emerging Markets Opp Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Virtus Opportunities Tr-Virtus Vontobel Emerging Markets Opp Fd owns about 7,679,722 shares. This amounts to just over 0.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $147.76 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.16 Million, or about 0.74% of the stock, which is worth about $163.74 Million.