Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Are Up 162.89% YTD, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the recent session, Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s traded shares were 2,719,693, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.8. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.83% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the TAOP share is $16.86, that puts it down -132.23% from that peak though still a striking +74.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.86. The company’s market capitalization is $69.31 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 396.24 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.14 Million shares over the past three months.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. TAOP has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP): Trading Information

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) registered a 2.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.28% in intraday trading to $8.23- this Friday, Apr 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.77%, and it has moved by -25.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 162.89%. The short interest in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) is 320.59 Million shares and it means that shorts have 102.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12, which implies an increase of 65.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $12 respectively. As a result, TAOP is trading at a discount of 65.29% off the target high and 65.29% off the low.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.8%. While earnings are projected to return -310.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 23% per annum.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s Biggest Investors

Taoping Inc. insiders own 29.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.34%, with the float percentage being 3.32%. Symmetry Peak Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 155Thousand shares (or 1.63% of all shares), a total value of $440.2 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 68.6 Thousand shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $194.82 Thousand.