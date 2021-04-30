Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TKAT): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TKAT)’s traded shares were 4,970,356, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $39.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 24.2% or $7.62. The 52-week high for the TKAT share is $74.11, that puts it down -89.49% from that peak though still a striking +98.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.77. The company’s market capitalization is $440.82 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.76 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.2 Million shares over the past three months.

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (TKAT) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. TKAT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TKAT): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1, which implies a decline of -97.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1 and $1 respectively. As a result, TKAT is trading at a discount of -97.44% off the target high and -97.44% off the low.

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (TKAT) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $304Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.66 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.38 Million and $3.97 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -87.2% and then jump by 42.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -16.1%. While earnings are projected to return 85.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE:TKAT)’s Biggest Investors

Takung Art Co., Ltd. insiders own 46.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.32%, with the float percentage being 0.59%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 20.75 Thousand shares (or 0.18% of all shares), a total value of $30.7 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.8 Thousand shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $18.94 Thousand.