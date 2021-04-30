T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Is Worth Evaluating At $132.51

During the recent session, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s traded shares were 1,371,142, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.58. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $132.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.12% or -$1.5. The 52-week high for the TMUS share is $135.54, that puts it down -2.29% from that peak though still a striking +36.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $84.47. The company’s market capitalization is $165.64 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.07 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.94 Million shares over the past three months.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. TMUS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 29 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 23 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.57.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS): Trading Information

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) registered a -1.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1% in intraday trading to $134.0 this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.44%, and it has moved by 6.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.57%. The short interest in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) is 15.76 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $160.05, which implies an increase of 20.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $130 and $215 respectively. As a result, TMUS is trading at a discount of 62.25% off the target high and -1.89% off the low.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that T-Mobile US, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) shares have gone up +18.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 4.64% against 0.9%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -48.2% this quarter and then jump 588.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $18.92 Billion as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.06 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $11.11 Billion and $17.67 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 70.2% and then jump by 7.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.6%. While earnings are projected to return -40.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 34.95% per annum.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)’s Biggest Investors

T-Mobile US, Inc. insiders own 52.5% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.88%, with the float percentage being 88.15%. Softbank Group Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1409 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 106.29 Million shares (or 8.53% of all shares), a total value of $14.33 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 42.19 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $5.69 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 15,756,125 shares. This amounts to just over 1.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.12 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.68 Million, or about 1.26% of the stock, which is worth about $1.96 Billion.