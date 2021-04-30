Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the recent session, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s traded shares were 645,327, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.67. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.63% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the SNDX share is $27.85, that puts it down -73.52% from that peak though still a striking +45.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.75. The company’s market capitalization is $779.97 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 880.1 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 680.52 Million shares over the past three months.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. SNDX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.65.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX): Trading Information

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) registered a 0.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.51% in intraday trading to $16.84 this Wednesday, Apr 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.94%, and it has moved by -23.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.7%. The short interest in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) is 6.31 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.6, which implies an increase of 84.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25 and $32 respectively. As a result, SNDX is trading at a discount of 99.38% off the target high and 55.76% off the low.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX) shares have jump down -10.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -22.46% against 8.2%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -16.1% this quarter and then fall -52.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $220Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $220Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $379Million and $379Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -42% and then fell by -42% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.8%. While earnings are projected to return -1.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s Biggest Investors

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 4.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.79%, with the float percentage being 108.96%. Avidity Partners Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 203 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.31 Million shares (or 6.86% of all shares), a total value of $73.57 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.62 Million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 5.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $58.17 Million.