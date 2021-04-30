Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Jumped 14.65% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of Further Gain?

During the last session, Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s traded shares were 2,456,466, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $37.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.32% or -$1.68. The 52-week high for the NOVA share is $57.7, that puts it down -54.9% from that peak though still a striking +73.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.95. The company’s market capitalization is $4.3 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.64 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.5 Million shares over the past three months.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. NOVA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA): Trading Information

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) registered a -4.32% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.67% in intraday trading to $41.70 this Tuesday, Apr 27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.22%, and it has moved by 14.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.46%. The short interest in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) is 5.74 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $56.92, which implies an increase of 52.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50 and $68 respectively. As a result, NOVA is trading at a discount of 82.55% off the target high and 34.23% off the low.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Sunnova Energy International Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) shares have gone up +41.9% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 57.84% against 20.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 58.1% this quarter and then jump 89% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 40.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 30.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s Biggest Investors

Sunnova Energy International Inc. insiders own 6.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.7%, with the float percentage being 101.86%. ECP ControlCo, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 328 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 16.91 Million shares (or 15.59% of all shares), a total value of $763.22 Million in shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.58 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $432.4 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) shares are iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Global Clean Energy ETF owns about 3,274,214 shares. This amounts to just over 3.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $133.65 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.29 Million, or about 2.11% of the stock, which is worth about $93.47 Million.