Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) On Thursday – Up 51.61 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the recent session, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)’s traded shares were 3,665,359, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.08. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $182.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.01% or -$15.85. The 52-week high for the SWKS share is $195.82, that puts it down -7.59% from that peak though still a striking +51.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $88.08. The company’s market capitalization is $30.2 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.05 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.48 Million shares over the past three months.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. SWKS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.1.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS): Trading Information

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) registered a -8.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.82% in intraday trading to $204 this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.71%, and it has moved by 1.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 19%. The short interest in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) is 3.25 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $207.63, which implies an increase of 14.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $162 and $245 respectively. As a result, SWKS is trading at a discount of 34.61% off the target high and -10.99% off the low.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) shares have gone up +36.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 67.54% against 26.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 68% this quarter and then jump 32.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 46.5% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.2%. While earnings are projected to return -2.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 11.95% per annum.

SWKS Dividend Yield

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 21 and July 26, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is 2, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.01 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.44%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)’s Biggest Investors

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. insiders own 0.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.71%, with the float percentage being 78.97%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1334 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 17.91 Million shares (or 10.85% of all shares), a total value of $2.74 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.29 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.34 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4,691,503 shares. This amounts to just over 2.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $717.24 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.75 Million, or about 2.27% of the stock, which is worth about $573.51 Million.