Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Contineus To Thrive In 2021, As Its Stock Is Up 57.09% Year-To-Date

During the recent session, Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)’s traded shares were 1,719,064, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.73. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.85% or -$0.46. The 52-week high for the SHLX share is $16.49, that puts it down -5.17% from that peak though still a striking +47.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.17. The company’s market capitalization is $6.16 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.93 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.55 Million shares over the past three months.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.9. SHLX has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.33.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX): Trading Information

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX) registered a -2.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.03% in intraday trading to $16.50 this Friday, Apr 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.51%, and it has moved by 21.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 57.09%. The short interest in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) is 6.08 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.55, which implies a decline of -13.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11 and $22 respectively. As a result, SHLX is trading at a discount of 40.31% off the target high and -29.85% off the low.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX) shares have gone up +71.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12% against -8.7%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -8.3% this quarter and then jump 6.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $124.97 Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $125.81 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $121Million and $136.97 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.3% and then fell by -8.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.5%. While earnings are projected to return -30.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.05% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

SHLX Dividend Yield

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 30, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is 1.84, with the dividend yield indicating at 11.4 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 7.85%.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)’s Biggest Investors

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. insiders own 68.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.5%, with the float percentage being 77.89%. Alps Advisors Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 156 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 15.61 Million shares (or 3.97% of all shares), a total value of $157.39 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.56 Million shares, is of Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 2.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $116.57 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX) shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF owns about 15,319,859 shares. This amounts to just over 3.9 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $167.75 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.59 Million, or about 0.91% of the stock, which is worth about $36.82 Million.