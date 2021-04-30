Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Received A 49.8% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s traded shares were 2,810,995, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.5. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.7, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.12% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the RIGL share is $5.5, that puts it down -48.65% from that peak though still a striking +60.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.45. The company’s market capitalization is $629.45 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.86 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.85 Million shares over the past three months.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. RIGL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL): Trading Information

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) registered a -2.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.8% in intraday trading to $3.97- this Tuesday, Apr 27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.09%, and it has moved by 10.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.71%. The short interest in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) is 23.34 Million shares and it means that shorts have 6.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.5, which implies an increase of 129.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7 and $11 respectively. As a result, RIGL is trading at a discount of 197.3% off the target high and 89.19% off the low.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) shares have gone up +49.8% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 94.44% against 17.4%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -100% this quarter and then jump 230% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 44% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $31.05 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $68.1 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $55.76 Million and $13.75 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -44.3% and then jump by 395.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.2%. While earnings are projected to return 55.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s Biggest Investors

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 0.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.27%, with the float percentage being 85.41%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 216 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 20.91 Million shares (or 12.29% of all shares), a total value of $73.2 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.49 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $61.23 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 10,250,495 shares. This amounts to just over 6.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $42.54 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.23 Million, or about 5.42% of the stock, which is worth about $31.55 Million.