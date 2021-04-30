Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Has Been Falling -16.63% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s traded shares were 35,927,280, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.04% or -$0.59. The 52-week high for the PLUG share is $75.49, that puts it down -167.03% from that peak though still a striking +87.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.63. The company’s market capitalization is $16.67 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 33.46 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 42.8 Million shares over the past three months.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. PLUG has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG): Trading Information

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) registered a -2.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.82% in intraday trading to $30.34 this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.68%, and it has moved by -8.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.63%. The short interest in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) is 47.84 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $55.74, which implies an increase of 97.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $29 and $78 respectively. As a result, PLUG is trading at a discount of 175.91% off the target high and 2.58% off the low.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Plug Power Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) shares have gone up +91.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 17.24% against 22.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.3% this quarter and then fall -133.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 40.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.3%. While earnings are projected to return -1% in 2021, the next five years will return 25% per annum.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s Biggest Investors

Plug Power Inc. insiders own 11.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.96%, with the float percentage being 63.45%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 663 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 47.16 Million shares (or 10.05% of all shares), a total value of $1.6 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 40.47 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.37 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 12,832,508 shares. This amounts to just over 2.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $435.15 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.83 Million, or about 2.52% of the stock, which is worth about $423.92 Million.