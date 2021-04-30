Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Received A 165.47% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s traded shares were 2,632,319, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.03, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.3% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the PTEN share is $9.74, that puts it down -38.55% from that peak though still a striking +74.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.82. The company’s market capitalization is $1.32 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.9 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.59 Million shares over the past three months.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. PTEN has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.51.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN): Trading Information

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) registered a 3.3% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.48% in intraday trading to $7.29- this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.74%, and it has moved by -1.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 33.75%. The short interest in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) is 15.06 Million shares and it means that shorts have 5.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7, which implies a decline of -0.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.5 and $12 respectively. As a result, PTEN is trading at a discount of 70.7% off the target high and -35.99% off the low.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) shares have gone up +165.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 8.29% against -1.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 5.6% this quarter and then jump 20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -0.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $271.84 Million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $294.6 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $250.38 Million and $196.1 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.6% and then jump by 50.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -16.4%. While earnings are projected to return -103.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

PTEN Dividend Yield

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 21 and July 26, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. is 0.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.14 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.53%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s Biggest Investors

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. insiders own 3.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.39%, with the float percentage being 101%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 313 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 29.14 Million shares (or 15.52% of all shares), a total value of $153.29 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.22 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $106.35 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 12,527,032 shares. This amounts to just over 6.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $89.32 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.64 Million, or about 3.54% of the stock, which is worth about $40.83 Million.