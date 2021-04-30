Now Is A Good Time To Buy Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

During the recent session, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s traded shares were 2,253,962, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.24. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.81% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the SPPI share is $5.24, that puts it down -67.95% from that peak though still a striking +27.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.26. The company’s market capitalization is $485.05 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.96 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.66 Million shares over the past three months.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. SPPI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.3.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI): Trading Information

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) registered a 0.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.61% in intraday trading to $3.24- this Friday, Apr 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.41%, and it has moved by 2.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.41%. The short interest in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) is 16Million shares and it means that shorts have 6.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.2, which implies an increase of 226.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $14 respectively. As a result, SPPI is trading at a discount of 348.72% off the target high and 60.26% off the low.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -11.2%. While earnings are projected to return -12.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s Biggest Investors

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 1.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.28%, with the float percentage being 68.36%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 239 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 27.82 Million shares (or 17.87% of all shares), a total value of $94.87 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.1 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $41.26 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 9,733,932 shares. This amounts to just over 6.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31.73 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.62 Million, or about 5.53% of the stock, which is worth about $28.1 Million.