Now Is A Good Time To Buy ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

During the recent session, ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)’s traded shares were 2,103,936, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.07% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the ICL share is $7.07, that puts it down -5.21% from that peak though still a striking +56.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.92. The company’s market capitalization is $8.58 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 114.78 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 157.86 Million shares over the past three months.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. ICL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL): Trading Information

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) registered a 3.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.55% in intraday trading to $7.07- this Friday, Apr 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.95%, and it has moved by 14.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 33.63%. The short interest in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) is 403.62 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.17, which implies a decline of -8.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.25 and $7.2 respectively. As a result, ICL is trading at a discount of 7.14% off the target high and -21.88% off the low.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -3.9%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 3.9% per annum.

ICL Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for ICL Group Ltd is 0.11, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.69 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.81%.