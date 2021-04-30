Now Is A Good Time To Buy Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)

During the last session, Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)’s traded shares were 3,377,920, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.49. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.89, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.32% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the ENDP share is $10.89, that puts it down -84.89% from that peak though still a striking +53.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.71. The company’s market capitalization is $1.36 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.66 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.85 Million shares over the past three months.

Endo International plc (ENDP) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.9. ENDP has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.48.

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP): Trading Information

Endo International plc (ENDP) registered a -2.32% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.54% in intraday trading to $6.17- this Wednesday, Apr 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.17%, and it has moved by -14.64% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -17.97%. The short interest in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) is 19.57 Million shares and it means that shorts have 5.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.7, which implies an increase of 30.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3 and $12 respectively. As a result, ENDP is trading at a discount of 103.74% off the target high and -49.07% off the low.

Endo International plc (ENDP) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Endo International plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Endo International plc (ENDP) shares have gone up +7.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -26.13% against 17.4%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -49.5% this quarter and then fall -24.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $668.65 Million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $659.99 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $820.4 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -18.5%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.4%. While earnings are projected to return 131.6% in 2021, the next five years will return -5.3% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)’s Biggest Investors

Endo International plc insiders own 1.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.97%, with the float percentage being 85.94%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 272 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 36.71 Million shares (or 15.93% of all shares), a total value of $263.61 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.34 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $181.92 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Endo International plc (ENDP) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 15,303,389 shares. This amounts to just over 6.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $113.4 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.5 Million, or about 2.82% of the stock, which is worth about $46.69 Million.