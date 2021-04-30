Now Is A Good Time To Buy Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF)

During the last session, Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF)’s traded shares were 1,052,278, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.1, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.4% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the MCF share is $5.56, that puts it down -35.61% from that peak though still a striking +73.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.09. The company’s market capitalization is $816.5 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 825.58 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.36 Million shares over the past three months.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. MCF has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF): Trading Information

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) registered a 5.4% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.73% in intraday trading to $4.13- this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.89%, and it has moved by 6.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 79.04%. The short interest in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF) is 5.43 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2, which implies a decline of -51.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2 and $2 respectively. As a result, MCF is trading at a discount of -51.22% off the target high and -51.22% off the low.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -20.8%. While earnings are projected to return 37% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF)’s Biggest Investors

Contango Oil & Gas Company insiders own 24.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.27%, with the float percentage being 24.27%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 97 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.5 Million shares (or 3.76% of all shares), a total value of $17.16 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.49 Million shares, is of Luther King Capital Management’s that is approximately 3.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $17.14 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) shares are Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd owns about 3,500,000 shares. This amounts to just over 1.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.02 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.97 Million, or about 1.49% of the stock, which is worth about $6.81 Million.