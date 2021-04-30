Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) Has Been Rising 228.13% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s traded shares were 141,000,000, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.9% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the NAKD share is $3.4, that puts it down -439.68% from that peak though still a striking +89.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.0661. The company’s market capitalization is $404.13 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 44.15 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 201.31 Million shares over the past three months.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. NAKD has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD): Trading Information

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) registered a -1.9% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.75% in intraday trading to $0.785 this Tuesday, Apr 27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.81%, and it has moved by -16.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 228.13%. The short interest in Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) is 41.27 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.21 day(s) to cover.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.5%. While earnings are projected to return 58% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s Biggest Investors

Naked Brand Group Limited insiders own 21.2% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.28%, with the float percentage being 0.35%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 493.07 Thousand shares (or 0.1% of all shares), a total value of $94.67 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 153.76 Thousand shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $29.52 Thousand.