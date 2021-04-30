Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Has Been Falling -27.28% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the recent session, Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s traded shares were 765,697, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.81. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.37% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the NBRV share is $12, that puts it down -581.82% from that peak though still a striking +13.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.52. The company’s market capitalization is $63.24 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.01 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.26 Million shares over the past three months.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. NBRV has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.67.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV): Trading Information

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) registered a 5.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.38% in intraday trading to $1.86 this Friday, Apr 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.81%, and it has moved by 7.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.28%. The short interest in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) is 2.72 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6, which implies an increase of 240.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6 and $6 respectively. As a result, NBRV is trading at a discount of 240.91% off the target high and 240.91% off the low.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Nabriva Therapeutics plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) shares have jump down -68.7% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 62.5% against 8.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 73.2% this quarter and then jump 70.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 511.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 53%. While earnings are projected to return 51.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s Biggest Investors

Nabriva Therapeutics plc insiders own 0.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.22%, with the float percentage being 13.32%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.43 Million shares (or 5.71% of all shares), a total value of $3.46 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 425.65 Thousand shares, is of Frazier Management LLC’s that is approximately 1.7% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.03 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Growth Opportunities. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund owns about 1,126,502 shares. This amounts to just over 4.5 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.69 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 163.16 Thousand, or about 0.65% of the stock, which is worth about $389.94 Thousand.