Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s traded shares were 2,008,149, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.51. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.49% or $0.83. The 52-week high for the MESO share is $21.28, that puts it down -164.35% from that peak though still a striking +34.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.29. The company’s market capitalization is $1.02 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 168.25 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 641.17 Million shares over the past three months.

Mesoblast Limited (MESO) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. MESO has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO): Trading Information

Mesoblast Limited (MESO) registered a 11.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.33% in intraday trading to $8.88- this Friday, Apr 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.78%, and it has moved by -2.54% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -5.18%. The short interest in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) is 1.32 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.36, which implies an increase of 78.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.02 and $23 respectively. As a result, MESO is trading at a discount of 185.71% off the target high and -50.06% off the low.

Mesoblast Limited (MESO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Mesoblast Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mesoblast Limited (MESO) shares have jump down -35.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.32% against 8.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 21.4% this quarter and then jump 25.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 79.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.1%. While earnings are projected to return 18.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 48.8% per annum.