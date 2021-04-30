Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Is Worth Evaluating At $22

During the recent session, Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)’s traded shares were 1,527,902, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.55. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $22, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.05% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the MPW share is $22.75, that puts it down -3.41% from that peak though still a striking +30.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.3. The company’s market capitalization is $12.91 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.61 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.14 Million shares over the past three months.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. MPW has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.27.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW): Trading Information

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) registered a -0.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.46% in intraday trading to $22.82 this Monday, Apr 26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.72%, and it has moved by 3.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.08%. The short interest in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) is 11.66 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.15, which implies an increase of 9.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22 and $25 respectively. As a result, MPW is trading at a discount of 13.64% off the target high and 0% off the low.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) shares have gone up +22.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10.19% against 4.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.6% this quarter and then jump 20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $357.68 Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $374.14 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $291.84 Million and $329.46 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 22.6% and then jump by 13.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5%. While earnings are projected to return -6.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

MPW Dividend Yield

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 28 and August 02, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is 1.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.09 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 6.2%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)’s Biggest Investors

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. insiders own 0.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.33%, with the float percentage being 78.05%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 740 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 74.11 Million shares (or 12.69% of all shares), a total value of $1.61 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 62.69 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.37 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 25,613,923 shares. This amounts to just over 4.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $540.71 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.66 Million, or about 2.68% of the stock, which is worth about $333.27 Million.