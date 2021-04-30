Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Received A 13.96% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the recent session, Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s traded shares were 2,413,771, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $46.28, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.07% or -$0.98. The 52-week high for the MRVL share is $55.7, that puts it down -20.35% from that peak though still a striking +49.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.54. The company’s market capitalization is $31.25 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.75 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.32 Million shares over the past three months.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. MRVL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 29 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 23 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.27.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL): Trading Information

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) registered a -2.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.16% in intraday trading to $47.74 this Tuesday, Apr 27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.28%, and it has moved by -2.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.76%. The short interest in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) is 45.92 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.06 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $55.16, which implies an increase of 19.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40 and $64 respectively. As a result, MRVL is trading at a discount of 38.29% off the target high and -13.57% off the low.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) shares have gone up +13.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 50% against 8.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 50% this quarter and then jump 42.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 40.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $802.58 Million as predicted by 24 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.04 Billion by the end of July 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $679.68 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 18.1%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.1%. While earnings are projected to return -117.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 34% per annum.

MRVL Dividend Yield

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on June 07, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is 0.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.51 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.21%.