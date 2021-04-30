MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Are Up 44.14% YTD, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the recent session, MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s traded shares were 705,310, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.28. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $33.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.02% or -$2.5. The 52-week high for the MGNX share is $35.37, that puts it down -6.76% from that peak though still a striking +84.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5. The company’s market capitalization is $1.96 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 720.7 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 793.94 Million shares over the past three months.

MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. MGNX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.45.

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX): Trading Information

MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) registered a -7.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.68% in intraday trading to $36.48 this Wednesday, Apr 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.32%, and it has moved by 5.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 44.14%. The short interest in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) is 3.53 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.7, which implies an increase of 13.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17 and $50 respectively. As a result, MGNX is trading at a discount of 50.92% off the target high and -48.69% off the low.

MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that MacroGenics, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) shares have gone up +67.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 42.11% against 15.3%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 52.1% this quarter and then jump 97% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 48.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $23.41 Million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $61.81 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $20.26 Million and $15.79 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.6% and then jump by 291.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -31.3%. While earnings are projected to return 21.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s Biggest Investors

MacroGenics, Inc. insiders own 2.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.21%, with the float percentage being 93.65%. Bellevue Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 223 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.9 Million shares (or 9.85% of all shares), a total value of $134.98 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.1 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $116.7 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 1,628,092 shares. This amounts to just over 2.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $51.85 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.51 Million, or about 2.52% of the stock, which is worth about $34.61 Million.