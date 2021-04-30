Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Is Worth Evaluating At $57.1

During the last session, Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s traded shares were 27,085,856, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $57.1, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.94% or -$6.3. The 52-week high for the LYFT share is $68.28, that puts it down -19.58% from that peak though still a striking +62.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.34. The company’s market capitalization is $18.78 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.41 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.11 Million shares over the past three months.

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. LYFT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 39 analysts who have looked at this stock. 15 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 23 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.53.

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT): Trading Information

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) registered a -9.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.01% in intraday trading to $65.64 this Tuesday, Apr 27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.39%, and it has moved by -10.25% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 16.22%. The short interest in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) is 25.38 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $68.65, which implies an increase of 20.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30 and $88 respectively. As a result, LYFT is trading at a discount of 54.12% off the target high and -47.46% off the low.

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Lyft, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) shares have gone up +148.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 56.23% against 5.7%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -65.6% this quarter and then jump 55.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $558.49 Million as predicted by 34 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 33 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $674.41 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $955.71 Million and $339.35 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -41.6% and then jump by 98.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 50.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s Biggest Investors

Lyft, Inc. insiders own 17.2% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.11%, with the float percentage being 97.95%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 605 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 46.17 Million shares (or 14.42% of all shares), a total value of $2.27 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.16 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.04 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 18,238,479 shares. This amounts to just over 5.7 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.02 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.94 Million, or about 2.17% of the stock, which is worth about $341.2 Million.