LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Has Been Rising 73.13% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s traded shares were 1,058,702, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.16, reflecting an intraday loss of 0% or $0. The 52-week high for the LMFA share is $4.89, that puts it down -321.55% from that peak though still a striking +74.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.3. The company’s market capitalization is $31.3 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 857.67 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.19 Million shares over the past three months.

LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. LMFA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA): Trading Information

LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) registered a 0% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.07% in intraday trading to $1.235 this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.45%, and it has moved by -9.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 73.13%. The short interest in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) is 613.66 Million shares and it means that shorts have 43.25 day(s) to cover.

LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -52.3%. While earnings are projected to return 49.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s Biggest Investors

LM Funding America, Inc. insiders own 7.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.82%, with the float percentage being 11.75%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 96.78 Thousand shares (or 0.36% of all shares), a total value of $64.84 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 68.6 Thousand shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $45.96 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 65,423 shares. This amounts to just over 0.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $101.41 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 30.39 Thousand, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $47.11 Thousand.