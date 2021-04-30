Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)’s -8.87% Fall This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the recent session, Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)’s traded shares were 3,771,021, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.56. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.2, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.71% or -$0.43. The 52-week high for the LLNW share is $8.19, that puts it down -155.94% from that peak though still a striking +13.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.76. The company’s market capitalization is $396.41 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.03 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.33 Million shares over the past three months.

Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.8. LLNW has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW): Trading Information

Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) registered a -11.71% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.73% in intraday trading to $3.75- this Wednesday, Apr 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.87%, and it has moved by -8.1% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -18.92%. The short interest in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) is 9.4 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4, which implies an increase of 25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.75 and $5.5 respectively. As a result, LLNW is trading at a discount of 71.88% off the target high and -14.06% off the low.

Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $55.42 Million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $56.94 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $56.72 Million and $59.24 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -2.3% and then fell by -3.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.8%. While earnings are projected to return -14.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.