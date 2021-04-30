Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Is Worth Evaluating At $13.52

During the recent session, Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)’s traded shares were 1,488,117, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.78. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.52, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.86% or $1.65. The 52-week high for the LAUR share is $15.46, that puts it down -14.35% from that peak though still a striking +44.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.49. The company’s market capitalization is $2.72 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 524.88 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 928.89 Million shares over the past three months.

Laureate Education, Inc. (LAUR) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1. LAUR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.44.

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR): Trading Information

Laureate Education, Inc. (LAUR) registered a 13.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.74% in intraday trading to $13.54 this Friday, Apr 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.78%, and it has moved by -1.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.69%. The short interest in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) is 5.33 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17, which implies an increase of 25.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17 and $17 respectively. As a result, LAUR is trading at a discount of 25.74% off the target high and 25.74% off the low.

Laureate Education, Inc. (LAUR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Laureate Education, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Laureate Education, Inc. (LAUR) shares have jump down -10.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 89.4% against 26.2%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -193.6% this quarter and then jump 112.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -3.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $190.8 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $332.4 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $528.6 Million and $786.42 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -63.9% and then fell by -57.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.7%. While earnings are projected to return -122.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)’s Biggest Investors

Laureate Education, Inc. insiders own 2.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.86%, with the float percentage being 103.36%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 207 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 14.16 Million shares (or 11.56% of all shares), a total value of $206.17 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.69 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $141.04 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Laureate Education, Inc. (LAUR) shares are Ivy High Income Fund and Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Ivy High Income Fund owns about 5,107,942 shares. This amounts to just over 4.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $74.37 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.05 Million, or about 2.49% of the stock, which is worth about $41.97 Million.