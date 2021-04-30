Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Stops To Thrive In 2021, As Its Stock Is Down -1.69% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)’s traded shares were 1,792,023, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.55. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.92% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the KDMN share is $5.73, that puts it down -40.44% from that peak though still a striking +22.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.145. The company’s market capitalization is $701.01 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.05 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.97 Million shares over the past three months.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. KDMN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN): Trading Information

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN) registered a -1.92% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.43% in intraday trading to $4.22- this Wednesday, Apr 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.82%, and it has moved by 13.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.69%. The short interest in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) is 43.68 Million shares and it means that shorts have 11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.17, which implies an increase of 198.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8 and $20 respectively. As a result, KDMN is trading at a discount of 390.2% off the target high and 96.08% off the low.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN) shares have gone up +17.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.48% against 8%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 5.3% this quarter and then fall -11.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 61.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.3%. While earnings are projected to return -39.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)’s Biggest Investors

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. insiders own 0.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.57%, with the float percentage being 97.71%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 202 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 15.71 Million shares (or 9.14% of all shares), a total value of $65.2 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.92 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $61.93 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 9,823,522 shares. This amounts to just over 5.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $38.21 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.85 Million, or about 2.82% of the stock, which is worth about $20.14 Million.