JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM): Can A Stock That’s Up 2.213% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s traded shares were 12,980,130, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $155.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.94% or $2.96. The 52-week high for the JPM share is $161.69, that puts it down -4.19% from that peak though still a striking +46.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $82.4. The company’s market capitalization is $469.78 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.01 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.52 Million shares over the past three months.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. JPM has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM): Trading Information

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) registered a 1.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.06% in intraday trading to $155.2 this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.31%, and it has moved by 1.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.13%. The short interest in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is 17.93 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $165.09, which implies an increase of 6.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $110 and $190 respectively. As a result, JPM is trading at a discount of 22.43% off the target high and -29.12% off the low.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that JPMorgan Chase & Co. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) shares have gone up +56.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 47.86% against 37.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 121% this quarter and then fall -2.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -1.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $30.04 Billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $29.26 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $30.29 Billion. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -0.8%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.1%. While earnings are projected to return -17.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 1.28% per annum.

JPM Dividend Yield

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 13, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is 3.6, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.36 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.57%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s Biggest Investors

JPMorgan Chase & Co. insiders own 0.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.27%, with the float percentage being 73.92%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3876 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 243.41 Million shares (or 8.03% of all shares), a total value of $30.93 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 192.57 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $24.47 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 85,909,556 shares. This amounts to just over 2.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.92 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 61.07 Million, or about 2.01% of the stock, which is worth about $7.76 Billion.