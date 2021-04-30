ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Could Post A 40.17% Or More

During the recent session, ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s traded shares were 3,066,719, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.08. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.25% or -$0.54. The 52-week high for the IBN share is $18.47, that puts it down -13.8% from that peak though still a striking +52.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.66. The company’s market capitalization is $56.04 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.04 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.54 Million shares over the past three months.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.3. IBN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 46 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 43 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.2.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN): Trading Information

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) registered a -3.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.62% in intraday trading to $16.87 this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.82%, and it has moved by 0.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.42%. The short interest in ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) is 18.45 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.31, which implies an increase of 18.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.33 and $22.75 respectively. As a result, IBN is trading at a discount of 40.17% off the target high and 0.62% off the low.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that ICICI Bank Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) shares have gone up +50.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.15% against 18.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 53.8% this quarter and then jump 15.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 38.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 188.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s Biggest Investors

ICICI Bank Limited insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.99%, with the float percentage being 19.99%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 519 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 58.51 Million shares (or 1.69% of all shares), a total value of $869.49 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 51.11 Million shares, is of Harding Loevner LLC’s that is approximately 1.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $759.47 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) shares are Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Invesco Oppenheimer Global Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio owns about 18,092,628 shares. This amounts to just over 0.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $273.2 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.9 Million, or about 0.34% of the stock, which is worth about $179.76 Million.