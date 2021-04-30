Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN): Can A Stock That’s Up 2.272% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s traded shares were 10,639,876, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.5, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.31% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the HBAN share is $16.91, that puts it down -9.1% from that peak though still a striking +54.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.99. The company’s market capitalization is $15.78 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 20.92 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.9 Million shares over the past three months.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. HBAN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.29.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN): Trading Information

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) registered a 1.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.93% in intraday trading to $15.65 this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.19%, and it has moved by -0.7% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.72%. The short interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) is 43.34 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.25, which implies an increase of 11.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14 and $20 respectively. As a result, HBAN is trading at a discount of 29.03% off the target high and -9.68% off the low.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) shares have gone up +55.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 104.35% against 13.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 123.1% this quarter and then fall -18.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.23 Billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.65 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $1.15 Billion. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.6%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -3%. While earnings are projected to return -45.2% in 2021, the next five years will return -2.15% per annum.

HBAN Dividend Yield

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 21 and July 26, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is 0.6, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.92 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.59%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s Biggest Investors

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated insiders own 0.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.76%, with the float percentage being 78.52%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 954 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 113.3 Million shares (or 11.08% of all shares), a total value of $1.43 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 83.65 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.06 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 28,856,697 shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $364.46 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22.98 Million, or about 2.25% of the stock, which is worth about $290.22 Million.