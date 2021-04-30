Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Are Up 95.41% YTD, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the recent session, Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)’s traded shares were 716,297, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.35. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.42% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the HDSN share is $2.19, that puts it down -3.3% from that peak though still a striking +66.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.7. The company’s market capitalization is $91.03 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 641.77 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.13 Million shares over the past three months.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. HDSN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN): Trading Information

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) registered a 2.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.74% in intraday trading to $2.19- this Friday, Apr 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.58%, and it has moved by 37.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 95.41%. The short interest in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) is 843.72 Million shares and it means that shorts have 746.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.45, which implies a decline of -31.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.15 and $1.75 respectively. As a result, HDSN is trading at a discount of -17.45% off the target high and -45.75% off the low.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Hudson Technologies, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) shares have gone up +91.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 116.67% against 30.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 42.9% this quarter and then fall -16.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $33.6 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $51.8 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $36.35 Million and $47.68 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -7.6% and then jump by 8.6% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -23.5%. While earnings are projected to return 80% in 2021, the next five years will return 30% per annum.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)’s Biggest Investors

Hudson Technologies, Inc. insiders own 11.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.8%, with the float percentage being 39.15%. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 41 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.19 Million shares (or 9.65% of all shares), a total value of $4.56 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.64 Million shares, is of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s that is approximately 8.4% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.97 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) shares are Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 2,357,585 shares. This amounts to just over 5.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.57 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 884.34 Thousand, or about 2.04% of the stock, which is worth about $963.93 Thousand.