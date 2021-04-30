Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) Rose 38.83% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rise 1.48% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the recent session, Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)’s traded shares were 1,988,673, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.16. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $71.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.13% or -$3.09. The 52-week high for the FTV share is $74.25, that puts it down -3.46% from that peak though still a striking +38.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $43.9. The company’s market capitalization is $24.33 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.2 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.3 Million shares over the past three months.

Fortive Corporation (FTV) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. FTV has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV): Trading Information

Fortive Corporation (FTV) registered a -4.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.17% in intraday trading to $75.00 this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.83%, and it has moved by 0.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.48%. The short interest in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) is 7.89 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $78.88, which implies an increase of 9.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $69 and $88 respectively. As a result, FTV is trading at a discount of 22.61% off the target high and -3.86% off the low.

Fortive Corporation (FTV) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9%. While earnings are projected to return 558% in 2021, the next five years will return 7.05% per annum.

FTV Dividend Yield

Fortive Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 26 and July 30, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Fortive Corporation is 0.28, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.37 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)’s Biggest Investors

Fortive Corporation insiders own 4.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.4%, with the float percentage being 99.8%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1039 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 33.65 Million shares (or 9.94% of all shares), a total value of $2.38 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30.62 Million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 9.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.17 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fortive Corporation (FTV) shares are Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. owns about 9,464,295 shares. This amounts to just over 2.8 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $663.73 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.03 Million, or about 2.67% of the stock, which is worth about $639.45 Million.