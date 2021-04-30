Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Is Worth Evaluating At $11.26

During the last session, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)’s traded shares were 228,000,000, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.41% or -$1.17. The 52-week high for the F share is $13.62, that puts it down -20.96% from that peak though still a striking +59.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.52. The company’s market capitalization is $44.94 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 54.19 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 82.74 Million shares over the past three months.

Ford Motor Company (F) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. F has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.2.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F): Trading Information

Ford Motor Company (F) registered a -9.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.63% in intraday trading to $12.60 this Wednesday, Apr 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.7%, and it has moved by -7.33% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 28.1%. The short interest in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is 89.35 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.43, which implies an increase of 19.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9 and $16 respectively. As a result, F is trading at a discount of 42.1% off the target high and -20.07% off the low.

Ford Motor Company (F) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Ford Motor Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ford Motor Company (F) shares have gone up +42.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 168.29% against 17.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 157.1% this quarter and then fall -35.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $34.33 Billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $37.84 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $15.95 Billion. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 115.3%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -16.8%. While earnings are projected to return 190.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 45.02% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)’s Biggest Investors

Ford Motor Company insiders own 0.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.84%, with the float percentage being 53.97%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1539 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 288.82 Million shares (or 7.37% of all shares), a total value of $2.54 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 271.61 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.39 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ford Motor Company (F) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 110,000,000 shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $968.04 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 78.3 Million, or about 2% of the stock, which is worth about $688.25 Million.