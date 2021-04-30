Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)’s -6.11% Fall This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the recent session, Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)’s traded shares were 7,219,366, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.91. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $118.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.35% or -$4.09. The 52-week high for the FISV share is $126.25, that puts it down -6.84% from that peak though still a striking +22.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $91.4. The company’s market capitalization is $78.96 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.51 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.64 Million shares over the past three months.

Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. FISV has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 36 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 27 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.28.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV): Trading Information

Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) registered a -3.35% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.08% in intraday trading to $127.3 this Monday, Apr 26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.11%, and it has moved by -2.02% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 3.92%. The short interest in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is 12.02 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.59 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $141.06, which implies an increase of 19.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $110 and $160 respectively. As a result, FISV is trading at a discount of 35.4% off the target high and -6.91% off the low.

Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Fiserv, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) shares have gone up +26.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.08% against 14.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 37.6% this quarter and then jump 20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -1.3%. While earnings are projected to return -18% in 2021, the next five years will return 18.79% per annum.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)’s Biggest Investors

Fiserv, Inc. insiders own 0.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.17%, with the float percentage being 94.62%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1731 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 85.3 Million shares (or 12.75% of all shares), a total value of $9.71 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 57.05 Million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 8.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $6.5 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 16,073,060 shares. This amounts to just over 2.4 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.83 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.63 Million, or about 1.74% of the stock, which is worth about $1.32 Billion.