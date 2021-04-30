DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s traded shares were 15,592,771, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $57.46, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.74% or -$2.23. The 52-week high for the DKNG share is $74.38, that puts it down -29.45% from that peak though still a striking +77.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.68. The company’s market capitalization is $22.85 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.52 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 16.84 Million shares over the past three months.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. DKNG has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.41.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG): Trading Information

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) registered a -3.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.72% in intraday trading to $62.27 this Tuesday, Apr 27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.51%, and it has moved by -1.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.41%. The short interest in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) is 24.78 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $72.7, which implies an increase of 26.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $41 and $105 respectively. As a result, DKNG is trading at a discount of 82.74% off the target high and -28.65% off the low.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that DraftKings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) shares have gone up +48.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 32.25% against 16.9%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -70.8% this quarter and then jump 22.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 66.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $230.68 Million as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 20 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $215.31 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $113.44 Million and $75Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 103.3% and then jump by 187.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -668.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 30.3% per annum.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s Biggest Investors

DraftKings Inc. insiders own 13.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.38%, with the float percentage being 61.94%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 764 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 23.51 Million shares (or 5.91% of all shares), a total value of $1.09 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.39 Million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 4.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $902.62 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7,742,491 shares. This amounts to just over 1.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $360.49 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.2 Million, or about 1.56% of the stock, which is worth about $288.47 Million.