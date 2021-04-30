DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Rose 24.26% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -17.95% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the recent session, DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s traded shares were 2,195,366, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.91% or -$0.47. The 52-week high for the DOYU share is $20.54, that puts it down -125.47% from that peak though still a striking +24.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.9. The company’s market capitalization is $2.93 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.45 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.4 Million shares over the past three months.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. DOYU has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU): Trading Information

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) registered a -4.91% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.11% in intraday trading to $10.69 this Tuesday, Apr 27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.57%, and it has moved by -11.12% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -17.95%. The short interest in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) is 6.12 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.8 day(s) to cover.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that DouYu International Holdings Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) shares have jump down -37.1% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -176.67% against 17.6%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -135.7% this quarter and then fall -118.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $334.96 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $374.29 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $325.14 Million and $371.25 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3% and then jump by 0.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 104.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 36.31% per annum.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s Biggest Investors

DouYu International Holdings Limited insiders own 1.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.93%, with the float percentage being 31.5%. FIL LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 215 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 12.9 Million shares (or 4.06% of all shares), a total value of $142.64 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.77 Million shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 1.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $63.85 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) shares are American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund owns about 2,348,274 shares. This amounts to just over 0.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.45 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.6 Million, or about 0.5% of the stock, which is worth about $22.92 Million.