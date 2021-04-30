Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Has Been Falling -61.84% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the recent session, Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)’s traded shares were 534,593, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.68% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the EQOS share is $22.95, that puts it down -271.96% from that peak though still a striking +17.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.11. The company’s market capitalization is $231.37 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 466.15 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 978.62 Million shares over the past three months.

Diginex Limited (EQOS) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. EQOS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS): Trading Information

Diginex Limited (EQOS) registered a -2.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.01% in intraday trading to $7.00- this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.34%, and it has moved by -40.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.84%. The short interest in Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) is 649.22 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.7, which implies an increase of 300.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.7 and $24.7 respectively. As a result, EQOS is trading at a discount of 300.32% off the target high and 300.32% off the low.

Diginex Limited (EQOS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)’s Biggest Investors

Diginex Limited insiders own 15.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.81%, with the float percentage being 4.5%. Toroso Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 635.95 Thousand shares (or 1.7% of all shares), a total value of $10.26 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 276.89 Thousand shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $4.47 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Diginex Limited (EQOS) shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Banking & Finance Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF owns about 2,105,859 shares. This amounts to just over 5.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.1 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 165.28 Thousand, or about 0.44% of the stock, which is worth about $2.54 Million.