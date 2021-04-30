DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)’s traded shares were 1,499,285, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.76. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $395.96, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.1% or -$25.74. The 52-week high for the DXCM share is $456.23, that puts it down -15.22% from that peak though still a striking +36.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $250.01. The company’s market capitalization is $38.33 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 640.77 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 880.05 Million shares over the past three months.

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. DXCM has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.51.

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM): Trading Information

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) registered a -6.1% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.91% in intraday trading to $428.9 this Thursday, Apr 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.82%, and it has moved by 13.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.84%. The short interest in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) is 3.64 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $472.89, which implies an increase of 19.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $364 and $540 respectively. As a result, DXCM is trading at a discount of 36.38% off the target high and -8.07% off the low.

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that DexCom, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) shares have gone up +10.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -27.1% against 22.3%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -35.4% this quarter and then fall -28.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 55.2%. While earnings are projected to return 362.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 23.6% per annum.

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)’s Biggest Investors

DexCom, Inc. insiders own 0.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98%, with the float percentage being 98.53%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1073 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.23 Million shares (or 10.58% of all shares), a total value of $3.78 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.01 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.59 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2,708,713 shares. This amounts to just over 2.8 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.17 Million, or about 2.24% of the stock, which is worth about $802.36 Million.